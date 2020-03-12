New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB finally postpones season….by a very optimistic two weeks
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8s
Well, even though I wavered midday yesterday a little, as I told you, baseball would not start on time. I find it curious that they are only saying it will be two weeks, whereas many other professional sports leagues went with TFN, but this just...
Tweets
-
Today is Day 15 of Lent and I highlight a special person each day. I change that a bit today and reach out to all of my colleagues that cover sports.. This is un chartered waters for all of us. Love you all very much and please stay safe and healthy Hope to see u soonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
All the best to Trey, a shining star of Major League BaseballBirdland has your back, @TreyMancini 🧡 https://t.co/47LWOVjEaFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Drawing Comparisons With Pete Alonso’s Record-Breaking Raise https://t.co/wKz87gCXeW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @wwp: Thank you @Pete_Alonso20 and the @Mets for treating wounded warriors to a day at the ballpark during spring training and for your amazing support of @wwp. Check out our warrior's reaction to their time on the field with Pete in this video https://t.co/vAfxs4BTNp https://t.co/PQ0ihD9b5hBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso posts statement regarding Opening Day delay #Mets: https://t.co/q2Nn4kINDwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ZHBuchanan: Stephen Vogt: “If by now, when they’re canceling the four major sports, if you don’t think this has some implications for everyone, you’re hiding."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets