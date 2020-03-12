Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51635424_thumbnail

Statement from the New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 12, 2020 – The New York Mets today issued the following statement: “We have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced last night of...

Tweets