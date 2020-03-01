Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. Being Tested For Coronavirus

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Mets issued the following statement on Thursday:"We have been in regular communication with the medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. Wh

