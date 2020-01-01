Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51313074_thumbnail

Pete Alonso, Mets players react to MLB season being delayed due to coronavirus

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

With Major League Baseball officially announcing the suspension of spring training and a two-week delay (at least) of the regular season, Mets players reacted Thursday to the news.

Tweets