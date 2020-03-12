Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Vulgar Pete Alonso finishes Mets Spring Training with zero HRs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Well, with Spring Training over (for now at least), Vulgar Pete Alonso’s stat-line looks like this, after 37 ABs. HOME RUNS:  Zero.   SLUGGING:  .297    OPS:  Milennials like when we add numbers together to get big Video Game Numbers.    Vulgar Pete’s

