New York Mets

Mets Merized
51638111_thumbnail

Drawing Comparisons With Pete Alonso’s Record-Breaking Raise

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 58s

It's not every day that a major league baseball player in his pre-arbitration years gets rewarded monetarily for his efforts in the previous year. For the most part, it usually the opposite.Th

Tweets

  profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 5m
    i may not have enough toilet paper, but you bet i have enough wine
    Blogger / Podcaster
  profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 5m
    You’ve heard of “Mets Classic” & “Yankees Classic?” Tonight on CARLIN — it’s “Your Classic.” We’ve all got great sports moments/memories in our lives, so what’s yours? Tweet — or call in — 800-919-3776 @ESPNNY98_7FM / Smart Speaker / Tune In App
    TV / Radio Personality
  profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 7m
    Tough day today with so many sports cancellations or delays--decided I needed a night at the gym and had a great workout--feel so much better--
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  profile photo
    Empire Sports Media @EmpireSportsMed 7m
    #Mets Pete Alonso Sends Out Thoughtful Tweet Regarding Coronavirus https://t.co/h1g5YAyk2x
    Blogger / Podcaster
  profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 9m
    I think it’s logical to expect a shortened season right now. But nobody really knows when it will start. Hopefully this is a quick delay and they can figure out a way to get all 162 in and not play into November. Doubleheaders, fewer off days have to be on the table.
    Jack Wahler
    @michaelgbaron Michael, do you think the MLB will shorten the season or extend it into November? And when do u expect the season to start by??
    Blogger / Podcaster
  profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    We will. The right thing to do is to disrupt our lives so we can disrupt the spread. The virus otherwise knows no bounds, it has no opinion or bias, and doesn’t care about money. We need to put our health and our families over anything else. Without that, nothing else matters.
    Anthony
    @michaelgbaron It’s just a sad time. Baseball is my normalcy. I hope we get through this sooner than later.
    Blogger / Podcaster
