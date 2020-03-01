New York Mets
Coronavirus wipes out sports schedule: Timeline of 24 hours that NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NCAA fans won’t soon forget - nj.com
by: Darryl Slater | dslater@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 36s
The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the American sports calendar.
The ultimate testI can't wait to see the variety of answers this question will get. Which sports-talk hosts (TV or radio) will still be worth listening to even though there are no sporting events to talk about?Humor
RT @matthewcerrone: SNY Mailbag Time... If you have a question for today’s post, text me at (860) 245-9851 and include your name and city... #LetsGoMets #BeKindBlogger / Podcaster
SNY Mailbag Time... If you have a question for today’s post, text me at (860) 245-9851 and include your name and city... #LetsGoMets #BeKindBeat Writer / Columnist
The start of the baseball season will be pushed back at least two weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus. The situation is evolving, but read all about what is known in today’s morning news. Be safe and be well, everyone. https://t.co/Hu9pN0dXFlBlogger / Podcaster
Mets employee Donovan Mitchell Sr., father of Utah Jazz star, being tested for coronavirus. https://t.co/tCfaK6Ht19Newspaper / Magazine
RT @DPLennon: No matter what, we always had Opening Day to look forward to - the two most hopeful words in sports. But not anymore. And not for a while, as #MLB plots an uncertain course ahead. https://t.co/0vfT0jokcnBeat Writer / Columnist
