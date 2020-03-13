New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 3/13/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
MLB.com : Opening Day delayed at least 2 weeks; Spring Training games cancelled. “The decision was announced following a call with all 3...
Tweets
-
RT @SimplyAmazinPod: a very brief reaction to Thursday’s news.. https://t.co/Pl9YxjGsyUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RepKatiePorter: I want to be clear. Medical professionals are advising that unless you have serious symptoms, avoid going to the hospital/doc’s office. Stay home. We don’t currently have the capacity to test healthy people, and going to the hospital puts people at risk. https://t.co/EdBqjlRLMTTV / Radio Personality
-
A member of the #Mets' organization has link with Jazz player who has coronavirus https://t.co/WZ9sKlnAmXBlogger / Podcaster
-
So strange that I received my infusion today, yet I feel as if somebody beat me up with a baseball bat. Hey side effects and that I was told that goes away in 12 hours.Misc
-
RT @cjmolloy1: Let me add my sincere congratulations to AD Hobbs, our outstanding coaches, and amazing athletes for just an uplifting season! More to come...let’s all be safe too. https://t.co/7hReKKkVEpTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Geo_Baker_1: 1991/2020 ❤️🤞TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets