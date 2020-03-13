New York Mets
Mets Morning News for March 13, 2020
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
#PetPeeves... When the person running the meeting asks, “Does anyone have any questions,” and someone gives an answer that isn’t, No.” And it’s always the same person, by the way..Beat Writer / Columnist
The ultimate testI can't wait to see the variety of answers this question will get. Which sports-talk hosts (TV or radio) will still be worth listening to even though there are no sporting events to talk about?Humor
RT @matthewcerrone: SNY Mailbag Time... If you have a question for today’s post, text me at (860) 245-9851 and include your name and city... #LetsGoMets #BeKindBlogger / Podcaster
SNY Mailbag Time... If you have a question for today’s post, text me at (860) 245-9851 and include your name and city... #LetsGoMets #BeKindBeat Writer / Columnist
The start of the baseball season will be pushed back at least two weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus. The situation is evolving, but read all about what is known in today’s morning news. Be safe and be well, everyone. https://t.co/Hu9pN0dXFlBlogger / Podcaster
Mets employee Donovan Mitchell Sr., father of Utah Jazz star, being tested for coronavirus. https://t.co/tCfaK6Ht19Newspaper / Magazine
