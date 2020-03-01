Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51651441_thumbnail

What’s the deal with the rumor Jerry Seinfeld wants to buy the Mets? Yada, yada, yada ... that’s a shame - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The New York Mets are for sale. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Steve Cohen have been linked to the Wilpon family.

Tweets