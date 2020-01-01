New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jerry Seinfeld uninterested in buying Mets: 'People think that owning the team is more fun, it's actually less fun'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 56s
Known Mets superfan Jerry Seinfeld would rather remain a fan than potentially own the team, because 'it's less fun'
Tweets
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: One thing I didn’t think about until today: my heart goes out to all the senior college athletes who had games and championship opportunities ripped away from them. No one ever will know when it will be the last time to strap it up and put the jersey on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @The7Line: 🎧 https://t.co/TyNvi5i13WFree Agent
-
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: On today's edition of @LockedOnMets, listen to the remainder of my conversation with @JustinCToscano as we talk about the Mets starting pitching and the team's camaraderie heading into the season. https://t.co/6IHheelECvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
From the Mets: In light of the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the New in 2020 at Citi Field event, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @IslesRW: 6. Howie Rose and Joe Micheletti call Shawn Bates's penalty shot goal in game 4 of the 2001 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. https://t.co/LUoKvZ2DDFMisc
-
RT @JakeBrownRadio: If you're #workingfromhome & need your sports fix, we launched a Mets & Yankees podcast this week & pulled off the 1st 6 podcast week @nypostsports @nypost. Amazin' But True Pinstripe Pod Up In The Blue Seats Big Apple Buckets Blue Rush Gang's All Here https://t.co/FhYReJWuYcBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets