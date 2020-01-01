New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jerry Seinfeld not interested in buying Mets
by: Caitlyn Holroyd — The Score 2m
Jerry Seinfeld won't throw his hat in the ring for ownership of the New York Mets.The comedian was asked by TMZ Sports if he'd be interested in buying his favorite baseball team, and he made it clear that he's happy just being a fan."No. The highest...
Tweets
-
RT @espnpodcasts: Following a historic day in baseball @Buster_ESPN and @karlravechespn discuss MLB's decision to suspend the start of the season due to coronavirus. Then @PaulHembo drops by to lighten the mood and share his baseball fan favorites 🎧👇 #BBTNpod https://t.co/NRAgMeCaXaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pay 👏 minor 👏 leaguers 👏 normally 👏Was really banking on that April paycheck to pay my bills.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Some MLB teams believed that keeping the players together and in ST sites enhanced the odds they would stay healthy; other clubs argued that once somebody in a clubhouse became sick (inevitably), then many others would, as well. Now most of the players will head home, apparently.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Using the afternoon constructively:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have released a statement following the delay of MLB's Opening Day https://t.co/MULLlsn2lsTV / Radio Network
-
“Thank god for Netflix,” my grandma said via phone.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets