New York Mets

The Mets Police
MHN!!! In our darkest hour, The Dark Knight Matt Harvey almost returned!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Wow, didn’t see this coming. Seems Matt Harvey had a tryout with Canada’s Team, the Blue Jays….and did well!  They were considering him for a bullpen role! (Balls must not fly 385 feet in Canada, just  117 meters) But, TDK and TBJ could not come to...

