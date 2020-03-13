Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Here is the Mets statement about ticket refunds – not much info but that’s OK

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Look I’d love to give the Mets grief but realistically nobody knows anything yet.  I have had Broadway tickets for next week.  I was signed up for he Rutgers Half Marathon.  Both canceled.  I guess I will get my money back.  Maybe not.  Not worried...

