Here is the Mets statement about ticket refunds – not much info but that’s OK
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Look I’d love to give the Mets grief but realistically nobody knows anything yet. I have had Broadway tickets for next week. I was signed up for he Rutgers Half Marathon. Both canceled. I guess I will get my money back. Maybe not. Not worried...
Can we get a Clorox Wipe timeout for that microphone at some point?
Here are five questions about MLB's immediate future in wake of coronavirus outbreak
Following a historic day in baseball @Buster_ESPN and @karlravechespn discuss MLB's decision to suspend the start of the season due to coronavirus. Then @PaulHembo drops by to lighten the mood and share his baseball fan favorites
Pay minor leaguers normally. Was really banking on that April paycheck to pay my bills.
Some MLB teams believed that keeping the players together and in ST sites enhanced the odds they would stay healthy; other clubs argued that once somebody in a clubhouse became sick (inevitably), then many others would, as well. Now most of the players will head home, apparently.
Using the afternoon constructively:
