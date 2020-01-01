New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets release statement in wake of MLB delaying season due to coronavirus
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The earliest the regular season will begin is April 9, and SNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday that there is 'widespread skepticism' that MLB will play games at all in April.
Tweets
-
Can we get a Clorox Wipe timeout for that microphone at some point?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here are five questions about MLB's immediate future in wake of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/yRrwMEsdVS via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @espnpodcasts: Following a historic day in baseball @Buster_ESPN and @karlravechespn discuss MLB's decision to suspend the start of the season due to coronavirus. Then @PaulHembo drops by to lighten the mood and share his baseball fan favorites 🎧👇 #BBTNpod https://t.co/NRAgMeCaXaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pay 👏 minor 👏 leaguers 👏 normally 👏Was really banking on that April paycheck to pay my bills.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Some MLB teams believed that keeping the players together and in ST sites enhanced the odds they would stay healthy; other clubs argued that once somebody in a clubhouse became sick (inevitably), then many others would, as well. Now most of the players will head home, apparently.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Using the afternoon constructively:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets