Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50809130_thumbnail

Mets release statement in wake of MLB delaying season due to coronavirus

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The earliest the regular season will begin is April 9, and SNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday that there is 'widespread skepticism' that MLB will play games at all in April.

Tweets