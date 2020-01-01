New York Mets
GOOSEBUMPS! Every Out of Johan Santana's No-Hitter
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
6/1/12: Relive every out of Johan Santana's no-hitter the first in New York Mets history. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, an...
