New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Season delayed, players free to leave camps
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
After an in-person meeting with MLBPA officials in Arizona, Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Spring Training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Major League players can elect to return home, remain in their Spring Training...
Tweets
-
With spring training suspended, #Mets unsure if they will work out in Florida | @timbhealey https://t.co/2fiNdSF6q0Blogger / Podcaster
-
In162 MLB games is very much on the table from people I spoke with. Regular season being played out through October. Wildest of all scenarios I heard having the World Series played at a neutral site - like Marlins Park in Miami.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @FoleysNY: An update... keep on keeping on... #WeHaveBeer seriously #AllTheBeer!TV / Radio Personality
-
A big loss in Hallandale #SageBagelSage Bagel Deli in Hallandale closes abruptly after 47 years https://t.co/gnfbCtDRyU https://t.co/Nm9BqmoMVTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@RutgersMBB HC Steve Pikiell joins us now on CARLIN @ESPNNY98_7FM / Smart Speakers / Tune In appTV / Radio Personality
-
Love it.Are you ready?! #SmackDown on @FOXTV is LIVE from the @WWEPC TONIGHT at 8pm EST! https://t.co/wKlC4tKGG7TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets