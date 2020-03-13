New York Mets
With spring training suspended, Mets unsure if they will work out in Florida | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated March 13, 2020 8:21 PM — Newsday 3m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the first day of baseball’s spring training purgatory, the Mets were silent Friday regarding their plans for the coming days and weeks, whether players would continue to work
Well, this is very good news...Mets director of player relations and community outreach Donovan Mitchell Sr. -- father of NBA star Donovan Mitchell Jr. -- tested negative for COVID-19, the team says. Brodie Van Wagenen will discuss this and the Mets' plan tomorrow afternoon.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets executive Donovan Mitchell Sr. has tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/ZuOUTrMPErTV / Radio Network
Great news: NY #Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr., whose son tested positive for coronavirus with the Utah Jazz, was tested Thursday and the result received by the Mets today was negative.Beat Writer / Columnist
Video game Mets lost the opener to WAS 6-4. McNeil homered.Blogger / Podcaster
Anybody wanna tell em?Free Agent
HelloMinors
