Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
51663014_thumbnail

With spring training suspended, Mets unsure if they will work out in Florida | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated March 13, 2020 8:21 PM Newsday 3m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the first day of baseball’s spring training purgatory, the Mets were silent Friday regarding their plans for the coming days and weeks, whether players would continue to work

Tweets