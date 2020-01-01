New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jeff McNeil has no idea what to do without baseball
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Jeff McNeil has become a professional Monopoly player.
Tweets
-
Well, this is very good news...Mets director of player relations and community outreach Donovan Mitchell Sr. -- father of NBA star Donovan Mitchell Jr. -- tested negative for COVID-19, the team says. Brodie Van Wagenen will discuss this and the Mets' plan tomorrow afternoon.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets executive Donovan Mitchell Sr. has tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/ZuOUTrMPErTV / Radio Network
-
Great news: NY #Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr., whose son tested positive for coronavirus with the Utah Jazz, was tested Thursday and the result received by the Mets today was negative.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Video game Mets lost the opener to WAS 6-4. McNeil homered.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Anybody wanna tell em?Free Agent
-
HelloMinors
- More Mets Tweets