Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51594031_thumbnail

Press release: Mets statement | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr. was tested yesterday for the Coronavirus and the result received tonight was negative. Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will be...

Tweets