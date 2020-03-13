New York Mets
NY Mets: Employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tests negative for coronavirus
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 46s
Donovan Mitchell helps the Mets coordinate player appearances and special visits and has been in Port St. Lucie throughout parts of spring training.
Well, this is very good news...Mets director of player relations and community outreach Donovan Mitchell Sr. -- father of NBA star Donovan Mitchell Jr. -- tested negative for COVID-19, the team says. Brodie Van Wagenen will discuss this and the Mets' plan tomorrow afternoon.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets executive Donovan Mitchell Sr. has tested negative for coronavirus https://t.co/ZuOUTrMPErTV / Radio Network
Great news: NY #Mets Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr., whose son tested positive for coronavirus with the Utah Jazz, was tested Thursday and the result received by the Mets today was negative.Beat Writer / Columnist
