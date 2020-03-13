Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Unlike his son, Mets employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tests negative for coronavirus. | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated March 13, 2020 10:26 PM Newsday 34s

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On the first day of baseball’s spring training purgatory, the Mets announced Friday night that an employee tested negative for the novel coronavirus and were silent regarding th

