Mets Announce Donovan Mitchell Sr. Tests Negative for Coronavirus
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 5m
New York Mets director of player relations and community engagement Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post ...
RT @timbhealey: Breaking: The Mets' Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested negative for the coronavirus. Brodie Van Wagenen will speak to reporters on a conference call at noon Saturday.Blogger / Podcaster
Donovan Mitchell Sr., the Mets’ director of player relations and community engagement and father of the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell Jr. — who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday — does not have the coronavirus. https://t.co/2saKncdA2FNewspaper / Magazine
