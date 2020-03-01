New York Mets
Bernie Madoff Hoping For Early Release From Prison
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 21s
CBS New York reports that Bernie Madoff has requested to speak to a judge in order to make a "dying, personal plea" for early release from prison.Madoff, 81, is currently serving a 150-year se
RT @SportsSightings: From 1992 @Mets Media Guide - loookit that handsome young fella.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @firstpitchmitch: OK #Mets fans, let's do a little giveaway. Follow @firstpitchmitch and MMO's new Twitter account @metsmerized for a chance to win this @mets @Topps rookie card package from 2018. Leave a reply when complete and I'll pick a winner at 10pm tonight! #lgm https://t.co/IMcpiOqBQ0Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Van Wagenen: Mets Letting Players Decide Next Steps https://t.co/Ipivj1sBko #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Brodie Van Wagenen said the Mets gave minor leaguers rides to their Port St. Lucie residences today and are working with players who want/need to go home-home. "We have met with the minor league players and we'll continue to assess that in the coming hours and days," he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
Had actually planned to do the video from another room where you'd see posters of The Third Man, a Jasper Johns exhibit (as seen on my WNYW Fox Sports Extra clips), and the taxidermy squirrel (Robinson Canoe) but I couldn't stand up for the whole hour in that position.TV / Radio Personality
The #Mets should do the right thing here and take care of their hourly employees in these uncertain times.I asked Brodie Van Wagenen if the Mets would be helping their hourly stadium employees with lost compensation because of the delayed season. He said he did not have that information on hand because his focus has been the health of players, his staff, media, etc.Blogger / Podcaster
