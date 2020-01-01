New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen Talks 2020 delay
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m
Brodie Van Wagenen talks about the delay of the 2020 season and how the Mets plan to take precautionary actions. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our ful...
Tweets
-
I do my best to keep safe distances and exercise caution, but I need to work, Mr. Senator. bills, kids to feed, etc.. you know, the usual..Social distancing is not about being scared or a germaphobe or a wimp or panicky. It is about NOT GETTING VULNERABLE PEOPLE KILLED. You are not tough or brave or savvy or cool by ignoring best practices. You are just making this thing worse.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@DPLennon: Donovan Mitchell Sr.'s negative test for coronavirus a huge victory for #Mets: https://t.co/0xWuxwOgmDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: I was really, really enjoying my break from this place when I had an idea.. all the Mets blog sites should start a joint GoFundMe for any Citi Field game employees affected. could mean lots of help for ppl we care about. just a thought. @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD @AmazinAvenueBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last night: Monopoly Tonight: bowling The Mets are passing the time during baseball's hiatus (@jeffmcneil805 // IG)TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Last night: Monopoly Tonight: bowling The Mets are passing the time during baseball's hiatus (@jeffmcneil805/ig)TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets