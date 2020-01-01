Brodie Van Wagenen Talks 2020 delay

I do my best to keep safe distances and exercise caution, but I need to work, Mr. Senator. bills, kids to feed, etc.. you know, the usual..

Brian Schatz Social distancing is not about being scared or a germaphobe or a wimp or panicky. It is about NOT GETTING VULNERABLE PEOPLE KILLED. You are not tough or brave or savvy or cool by ignoring best practices. You are just making this thing worse.