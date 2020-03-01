New York Mets
Sports Are Canceled…So What Do We Do Now?
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 22s
With the sports world on indefinite hiatus, what's there to do now?
This is a great read. Invokes and makes you relive #Mets memories, and brings you back to your youth. It’s a must-read, and will most certainly help distract from what we are all living through righ tnow.For those looking to get their Mets fix, my latest book "The New York Mets All-Time All-Stars" is available now in paperback or Kindle (https://t.co/FzqEZFiGqd). DM me if you're interested in a signed copy! https://t.co/vhAMF9XXaMBlogger / Podcaster
The three hardest-hit home runs of 2019: PETE ALONSO: April 11, 118.3 mph Gary Sanchez: May 3, 118.3 mph Aristides Aquino: August 8, 118.3 mph #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Nice thoughts in tough times from @sunjackOn a day without baseball, a sweet story from @sunjack https://t.co/XtaffLW4OTBeat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil recorded a first-half OBP of .409 in 2019. That's the 9th-highest OBP by a Met in the first half of a season (min. 300 first-half PA). The last #Mets player to record a higher first-half OBP (min. 300 PA) was David Wright in 2012 (.441). #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Luis Rojas, 'bulk' of his staff and 'many' Mets will remain at spring training: Report https://t.co/0BQGjLArPgTV / Radio Network
