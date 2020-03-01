New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NCAA Should Still Have Selection Sunday And Award Another Year Of Eligibility
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1m
For the first time since the field expanded to 64, there will be no NCAA Tournament. In fact, this is the first time since 1938 there will be no tournament. That’s notable because 1939 was th…
Tweets
-
This is a great read. Invokes and makes you relive #Mets memories, and brings you back to your youth. It’s a must-read, and will most certainly help distract from what we are all living through righ tnow.For those looking to get their Mets fix, my latest book "The New York Mets All-Time All-Stars" is available now in paperback or Kindle (https://t.co/FzqEZFiGqd). DM me if you're interested in a signed copy! https://t.co/vhAMF9XXaMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The three hardest-hit home runs of 2019: PETE ALONSO: April 11, 118.3 mph Gary Sanchez: May 3, 118.3 mph Aristides Aquino: August 8, 118.3 mph #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice thoughts in tough times from @sunjackOn a day without baseball, a sweet story from @sunjack https://t.co/XtaffLW4OTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil recorded a first-half OBP of .409 in 2019. That's the 9th-highest OBP by a Met in the first half of a season (min. 300 first-half PA). The last #Mets player to record a higher first-half OBP (min. 300 PA) was David Wright in 2012 (.441). #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas, 'bulk' of his staff and 'many' Mets will remain at spring training: Report https://t.co/0BQGjLArPgTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets