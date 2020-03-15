Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51682127_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: could a short schedule accelerate the addition of playoff teams

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  My experience with social distancing is that everyone went outside yesterday.  The park was pretty crowded (went for a nice run myself), as was the Donuts Chain.    This morning seems quieter.  I was in and out of the Bagel Store...

Tweets