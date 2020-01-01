Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
51682937_thumbnail

Is Rene Rivera the Mets’ best backup catching option?

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

A veteran addition the Mets will need to stabilize the catching depth chart.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 3m
    The Mets’ minor league players have been told to depart spring training. There was a bus at the complex this morning to transport many of them.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 6m
    MLB is encouraging Major Leaguers to halt team/group activities at camps though the players retain the right to stay if they so desire. The union has argued for the right to stay but MLB is making clear they believe it prudent to leave.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 7m
    RT @DeeshaThosar: With the Mets’ minor-league complex shutting down, players are going home with their impending salaries in limbo. As of Saturday, the Mets were waiting to hear from the league on how to handle player paychecks from April (when the minor-league season would start) and on.
    Newspaper / Magazine
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 16m
    RT @BarfontheField: Good luck making $20/day work for the next couple weeks https://t.co/6SgGOJFDXB
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 24m
    RT @DeeshaThosar: With the Mets’ minor-league complex shutting down, players are going home with their impending salaries in limbo. As of Saturday, the Mets were waiting to hear from the league on how to handle player paychecks from April (when the minor-league season would start) and on.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 40m
    i love how people, such as the mayor, are yelling about going to bars & yet public schools where children, teenagers, & adults are all close together all day are still open & let’s not forget nyc public high schools have thousands of students, not including staff the hypocrisy
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets