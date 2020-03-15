New York Mets
The Duck Knight Returns: Matt Harvey’s second MLB The Show start is a gem!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
With Tom Seaver leading the Long Island Ducks to victory yesterday, it was time for The Duck Knight to return to MLB The Show. He would face a difficult opponent today in those cheating Astros. Booooo! But The Real Deal looked pretty focused….no...
The Mets’ minor league players have been told to depart spring training. There was a bus at the complex this morning to transport many of them.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB is encouraging Major Leaguers to halt team/group activities at camps though the players retain the right to stay if they so desire. The union has argued for the right to stay but MLB is making clear they believe it prudent to leave.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: With the Mets’ minor-league complex shutting down, players are going home with their impending salaries in limbo. As of Saturday, the Mets were waiting to hear from the league on how to handle player paychecks from April (when the minor-league season would start) and on.Newspaper / Magazine
RT @BarfontheField: Good luck making $20/day work for the next couple weeks https://t.co/6SgGOJFDXBBeat Writer / Columnist
i love how people, such as the mayor, are yelling about going to bars & yet public schools where children, teenagers, & adults are all close together all day are still open & let’s not forget nyc public high schools have thousands of students, not including staff the hypocrisyBlogger / Podcaster
