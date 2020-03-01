Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51684185_thumbnail

Mets’ Minors Camp Shut Down, MLB To End Group Workouts

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 38s

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets minor league camp has been shut down. At the current moment, there are still some major leaguers remaining in Port St. Lucie, though that can change in

Tweets