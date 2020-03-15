New York Mets
MLB tells teams to end organized workouts in protective coronavirus measure
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 5m
MLB issued guidelines Sunday telling clubs to cease any organized informal workouts, further closing down camp activity and, thus, making it more and more obvious that regular-season games will not be
