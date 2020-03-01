Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51685315_thumbnail

Coronavirus Hits Baseball as Yankees Minor Leaguer Tests Positive

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 2m

Coronavirus has hit baseball.No, it was not the Mets. The Mets did have their own scare though earlier this week when Donovan Mitchell Sr., the Mets' director of player relations and community

Tweets