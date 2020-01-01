Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets say minor leaguers can't stay at Port St. Lucie complex due to latest MLB memo

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

While the Mets' 40-man roster is allowed to remain at the team's facility in Port St. Lucie for now, minor leaguers have been told that they can't stay at the complex.

