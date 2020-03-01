Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51690475_thumbnail

Amid coronavirus pandemic, here’s why all sports — including 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas — are likely wiped out for next 2 months - nj.com

by: Darryl Slater | dslater@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6s

What will happen with the 2020 NFL Draft and other sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Tweets