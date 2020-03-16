New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB will have to win back fans after coronavirus shutdown
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 7m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Baseball could do well to learn something from the 1984 film “The Terminator.” And it’s not just the famous line, “I’ll be back.’’ At movie’s end as Sarah Connor
Tweets
-
“Outbreak” (1995) is “#7 in the U.S. today,” according to my Netflix. Y’all are monsters.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Devin McCourty has announced he has re-signed with the @Patriots. McCourty had 5 interceptions last season, tied for the 4th-most in the NFL. https://t.co/anSeego6KfTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JohnWDRB: I was ready to laugh at some stupidity and found something even better... https://t.co/q5ynn2KI85TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @tykelly11: Minor Leaguers don’t have a seat at the bargaining table. They need one now more than ever. https://t.co/rowMB7JXzNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @molliegalchus: When the Hall of Fame won’t induct Gil, you induct him yourself @SNYtv @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: @MarcCarig Very nice... Jackie Robinson, 2B Honus Wagner, SS Willie Mays, CF Ted Williams, LF Stan Musial, RF Hank Greenberg, 1B Eddie Mathews, 3B Yogi Berra, C Sandy Koufax, PBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets