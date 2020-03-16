New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: ain’t gonna be baseball for quite a while
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
SLACKISH REACTION: Hey got news for all the people talking now about baseball in June…not happening. Did you see the CDC recommended no gathering above 50 for 8 weeks? A reminder that two baseball teams of 26 man rosters is 52 people….and that’s...
