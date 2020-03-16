Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Police Morning Laziness: ain’t gonna be baseball for quite a while

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:   Hey got news for all the people talking now about baseball in June…not happening.  Did you see the CDC recommended no gathering above 50 for 8 weeks?  A reminder that two baseball teams of 26 man rosters is 52 people….and that’s...

