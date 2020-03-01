New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will coronavirus lead to delay at Little League World Series? - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25s
Local Little Leagues around New Jersey and the country have suspended play until April due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the organization hasn't made any decisions about delaying this summer's Little League World Series.
Tweets
-
RT @sarahcolonna: Just saw a lady checkout with 8 bottles of wine and one box of grits and now I have a new heroBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A must listen for ANY current @NCAA student-athlete, recruit or coach. Debbie DeJong from @StonyCOMP and I walk everyone through the impact on eligibility and recruiting of college seasons being halted in this special-edition podcast: https://t.co/1JlCPf1KZaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @firstpitchmitch: I’m going to keep doing giveaways throughout this #CVID19 shutdown! Today’s giveaway is Update RC Juan Soto & @Topps S2 Ronald Acuna RC! Follow @firstpitchmitch and @BaseballfineArt & drop a comment below when complete to earn a entry! Winner announced at 10pm! #thehobby #mlb https://t.co/nQvr15g6H3Blogger / Podcaster
-
New MLB statement, in short, says the season is delayed indefinitely. It won’t be just the two-week delay (which has been obvious for a couple of days, but still). “The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” MLB says.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MLB and MLBPA Join Forces to Help Combat School Hunger https://t.co/Myq4KtdimY #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
April 9 was always a best case scenario. Sometime in May — even late May — would seem to be the new best case.Statement from Major League Baseball: https://t.co/E5xPfMGOc0Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets