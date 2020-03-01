Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51702189_thumbnail

Will coronavirus lead to delay at Little League World Series? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 25s

Local Little Leagues around New Jersey and the country have suspended play until April due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the organization hasn't made any decisions about delaying this summer's Little League World Series.

Tweets