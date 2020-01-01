New York Mets
Every Mets Pennant Clinch
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
From 1969 to 2015 relive every time the Mets have advanced to the World Series in their franchise history. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full arch...
RT @sarahcolonna: Just saw a lady checkout with 8 bottles of wine and one box of grits and now I have a new heroBeat Writer / Columnist
A must listen for ANY current @NCAA student-athlete, recruit or coach. Debbie DeJong from @StonyCOMP and I walk everyone through the impact on eligibility and recruiting of college seasons being halted in this special-edition podcast: https://t.co/1JlCPf1KZaBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @firstpitchmitch: I’m going to keep doing giveaways throughout this #CVID19 shutdown! Today’s giveaway is Update RC Juan Soto & @Topps S2 Ronald Acuna RC! Follow @firstpitchmitch and @BaseballfineArt & drop a comment below when complete to earn a entry! Winner announced at 10pm! #thehobby #mlb https://t.co/nQvr15g6H3Blogger / Podcaster
New MLB statement, in short, says the season is delayed indefinitely. It won’t be just the two-week delay (which has been obvious for a couple of days, but still). “The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” MLB says.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: MLB and MLBPA Join Forces to Help Combat School Hunger https://t.co/Myq4KtdimY #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
April 9 was always a best case scenario. Sometime in May — even late May — would seem to be the new best case.Statement from Major League Baseball: https://t.co/E5xPfMGOc0Beat Writer / Columnist
