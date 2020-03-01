Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB and MLBPA Join Forces to Help Combat School Hunger

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

MLB and the MLBPA announced Monday a joint $1 million donation to help combat hunger in wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has led to school closures, an interruption of work and quarantines.

