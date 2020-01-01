Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB announces start of 2020 season pushed back until at least mid-May during coronavirus pandemic

MLB announced Monday afternoon that Opening Day will be pushed back even further, following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to restrict events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks during the...

