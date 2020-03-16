Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51705710_thumbnail

Delusional baseball still thinks it is could play a full schedule

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Dear Mr. Commissioner, You sound like Trump when he was telling us the 15 cases would soon be zero. Stop trying to be (fake) optimistic.  You’re not playing a full schedule. For my readers, right around 2pm came reports that Manfred said  “we are...

Tweets