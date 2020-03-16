by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Robinson Cano has 2570 hits. Let’s assume MLB plays a 100 game schedule. Last year, in 107 games, Cano had 100 hits. Let’s be optimistic and say he plays better. He bats .320 in 390 ABs….that’s an additional 125. So he’d finish 2020 with 2695 hits.