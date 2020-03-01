New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2020 Mets Projections: Yoenis Céspedes, OF
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2m
As the the novel coronavirus situation changes daily, it's becoming even more difficult to think about projections. Following CDC guidelines, it looks impossible right now for baseball to come bac
Tweets
-
Awesome.VIDEO: A look back on GKR's first SNY broadcast on our 14th birthday 🎂 https://t.co/btMxGUOvFp https://t.co/duQoCjh1rFTV / Radio Personality
-
Browns reached agreement with former Redskins' QB Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, per source.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
20 career starts, 16 in 2017. Versatile OL but wow.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @baseball_ref: ICYMI, we rolled out updates to WAR today. If you have any questions, either about the changes or WAR in general, let us know! https://t.co/SSz0ahER9RBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseball_ref: As you might expect, this new system has had some ripple effects, causing some players's WAR to rise while others's have gone down. The biggest single-season increase was 2019 Matt Chapman, who jumped 1.6 WAR. The biggest decrease was 2015 Adrian Beltre, who sunk by 1.5 WARBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseball_ref: We've released some updates to WAR! The changes are minor, but will have ripple effects across the site. We've released updates like this for years, but mainly explained them on our blog. In the interest of spurring more discussion, we'd like to go over these on here as well!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets