New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees pitcher Denny Larrondo was 1st coronavirus case - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
New York Yankees right-handed pitching prospect Denny Larrondo, a 17-year-old from Cuba, was identified as the minor leaguer who tested positive for the coronavirus in Tampa, Fla.
Tweets
-
RT @NicoleAuerbach: Sending love to you, Ana and Sam. Don’t know how you could write this. https://t.co/ZBM3WsVa9zTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: 50k retweets and I’ll download MLB The Show 20 and challenge teammates and other guys around the league. I’d figure out a way to stream as well!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Retweet it like it's hot50k retweets and I’ll download MLB The Show 20 and challenge teammates and other guys around the league. I’d figure out a way to stream as well!Blogger / Podcaster
-
For the Mets prospect, you’d better believe that this was a field of dreams https://t.co/tsyaJXJT0tBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let's see - best bunts ever Vic Davalillo, 1977 NLCS (Dodgers) J.C. Martin, 1969 World Series (Mets) Wally Backman 1986 NLCS (Mets) Carlos Guillen 2000 ALDS (Mariners) Ramon Hernandez, 2003 ALDS (A's) I'm missing plenty, I'm sure ... Prob some good ones that were outs.@cooperstowncred @ElFrankoNero1 @TylerKepner @amarah31 @sethpoho It's an all-timer of a bunt. If we ranked best bunts ever (which we may have to do soon to keep sane), it's on the listBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JosinaAnderson: I'm told this deal also has $60M guaranteed for Amari Cooper, per source. https://t.co/lseAGs9SylTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets