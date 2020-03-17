New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso needs help starting an ‘MLB The Show’ stream
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 7s
New York Mets star Pete Alonso has challenged Twitter to show enough interest in "MLB The Show" for him to start challenging other players.
Tweets
-
Cap tip to @snytv for devoting all its non-infomercial programming hours to every 2019 Mets win as originally broadcast on the network. Truly a public service.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso wants to keep baseball alive with MLB The Show 20 https://t.co/byyWYLxszWTV / Radio Network
-
Coronavirus and Robinson Cano’s quest for 3000 hits https://t.co/20ENgDD9ogBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NicoleAuerbach: Sending love to you, Ana and Sam. Don’t know how you could write this. https://t.co/ZBM3WsVa9zTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: 50k retweets and I’ll download MLB The Show 20 and challenge teammates and other guys around the league. I’d figure out a way to stream as well!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Retweet it like it's hot50k retweets and I’ll download MLB The Show 20 and challenge teammates and other guys around the league. I’d figure out a way to stream as well!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets