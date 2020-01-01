Do Not Sell My Personal Information

With coronavirus delaying season, Mets' Pete Alonso wants to keep baseball alive with MLB The Show 20

There isn't much for MLB players to do while abiding by the league's restrictions due to coronavirus concerns. But Mets 1B Pete Alonso is trying to find a way to get his fellow big leaguers -- and the fans -- involved in some type of baseball.

