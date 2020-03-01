Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51721356_thumbnail

NL East Positional Rankings: Shortstop

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 17s

Shortstop is one of the more specialized positions in all of baseball, though there's no shortage of clean hands, quick footwork, and moderate hitting ability in the NL East. Even at the bottom of

Tweets