New York Mets

12up
Pete Alonso Asking for 50k Retweets to Start Awesome Player MLB Video Game

by: Jerry Trotta 12up 7s

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is asking for 50,000 retweets to start an awesome player live stream competition of MLB The Show.

