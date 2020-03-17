Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Duck Knight Returns: Ducks nearly no-hit but….Matt Harvey gets it done!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Video game baseball continues to be way more fun than Major League Baseball. First we had a big game between the Yankees and Ducks, both off to great starts, with The Franchise on the mound for our Ducks. Tom Teriffic (TM) of course got it done as...

